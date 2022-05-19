Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Weekly news and updates from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Chamber and Community Events
Wakulla County Public Service Announcement The Wakulla County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, Greg James, is advising the public that a home warranty notice that may have been mailed to some property owners in Wakulla County has no affiliation with the County or the Clerk’s Office. It’s not known how many homeowners in Wakulla County have received the notice.
What does the letter look like? The letter says “COUNTY DEED RECORDS” in all caps at the top and requests an immediate response. The letter directs homeowners to call a number about a time-sensitive matter regarding their mortgage, citing a home warranty coverage about to expire. The letter also requests a signature on a perforated “Registration Fee Voucher” that resembles a check and includes an identification number, expiration date, and the homeowner’s address.
For more information about the Wakulla County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, please visit WakullaClerk.org.
Scholarship Check Presentation
Congratulations to the recipient of the Chamber's 2022 Scholarship, Briyaun Butler Moore, presented by our Education Committee member, Dr. Jennifer Phillips!
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
