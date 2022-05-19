Thursday, May 19, 2022

Weekly news and updates from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Chamber and Community Events

Wakulla County Public Service Announcement
The Wakulla County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, Greg James, is advising the public that a home warranty notice that may have been mailed to some property owners in Wakulla County has no affiliation with the County or the Clerk’s Office. It’s not known how many homeowners in Wakulla County have received the notice.
 
What does the letter look like?
The letter says “COUNTY DEED RECORDS” in all caps at the top and requests an immediate response. The letter directs homeowners to call a number about a time-sensitive matter regarding their mortgage, citing a home warranty coverage about to expire. The letter also requests a signature on a perforated “Registration Fee Voucher” that resembles a check and includes an identification number, expiration date, and the homeowner’s address.
 
For more information about the Wakulla County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, please visit WakullaClerk.org.



Scholarship Check Presentation

Congratulations to the recipient of the Chamber's 2022 Scholarship, Briyaun Butler Moore, presented by our Education Committee member, Dr. Jennifer Phillips!
 

May Networking Luncheon
5/25
RSVP's Requested - Deadline tomorrow
FREE Lunch & Learn
Fire Safety and Fire Inspections for Businesses
6/1
RSVP's Requested 

June Power Hour
6/2
 

Ribbon Cutting and Open House for
Capital City Home Loans
6/2
RSVP's requested
 

Grand Opening of Showroom
Kent's Property Preservation
6/8

The Salvation Army Saltwater Fishing Tournament
6/11

Ribbon Cutting for Waypoint Properties Ochlockonee Bay Office 
6/16

Wakulla and Carrabelle Chambers Invite you to
"Mix and Mingle" after - hours event
6/16
Reservations Requested

Rockin' Reds Fishing Tournament
6/24-6/26

Wakulla Senior Center Christmas after Dark Cocktail Fundraiser
7/22

2022 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
Copyright © 2022 Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce, All rights reserved.
You are receiving this email because of your membership with the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Our mailing address is:
Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
PO Box 598/23 High Dr
Crawfordville, FL 32326




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment