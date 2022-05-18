The Apalachee Regional Planning Council says its Franklin-98 living shoreline project between Eastpoint and Carrabelle will likely only be half the length that was originally planned.
The living shoreline project is designed to help protect the shoreline using rock and shell breakwaters along with natural vegetation.
It is considered a natural alternative to hardened shorelines like seawalls which have a tendency to simply push the erosion to the ends of the seawall.
The stretch of coastline between Eastpoint and Carrabelle Beach suffers severe erosion during strong storms and hurricanes – usually damaging Highway 98 and impacting transportation between the towns.
The breakwater created in this project will be designed to break up the energy from a storm before it can damage the road and shoreline.
The project initially was expected to extend nearly 12 miles from the Eastpoint breakwater to Carrabelle Beach.
Regional Planning Council staff have now decided to cut the project in half, removing the eastern portion of the project due to lack of community desire to see it implemented along their portion of the project area.
The project now is now looking for areas for restoration between Eastpoint and just east of the Franklin County School, at Yents Bayou.
The design phase of the project is about 90 percent complete, and the group expects to get the needed state permits for the project within a few months.
