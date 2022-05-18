The Franklin County Extension Office says it has discovered a palm tree disease in Apalachicola that has the potential to change our landscape.
The affected tree was on Highway 98 in front of a church.
It is the first time the disease has been confirmed in the county – it is similar to a disease in south Florida and the Caribbean that is killing palm trees there.
Lethal Bronzing Disease infects native cabbage palms, as well as several other ornamental palms.
It is spread by small plant-hopper insect.
County extension Director Erik Lovestrand said without testing you can't tell if the tree is diseased until it starts dying and by that time its too late to save the tree.
There is a way to protect trees from the disease but that requires treatment every three months or so.
Lovestrand said he believes there are already a number of palm trees in the county affected by the disease so we could start seeing more dead and dying trees in the near future.
People who would like to have their trees tested will have to pay 75 dollars per sample.
If you would like to find out more , contact the Franklin County Extension office at 850-653-9337.
