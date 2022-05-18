Franklin County has seen a big increase in the amount of used oil it is collecting since the county set up oil recycling bins at locations around the county.
When the program began in 2019, the county collected about 1865 gallons of used oil.
In 2021, they collected 6250 gallons.
And the amount they pay to dispose of the used oil for has also increased.
In 2019, Franklin County paid 1.25 per gallon to dispose of used oil, for a total of 2300 dollars.
In 2021 the price had risen to 1.50 a gallon for a total of nearly 9400.00
The oil collection program helps protect the environment by giving people a place to dispose of their used oil and anti-freeze for free so they don't pour it out where it can leach into the groundwater or the Bay.
People can also dispose of their used oil and fuel filters in the same containers.
The county accepts used oil for free at the landfill on Highway 65 but also at collection bins in Carrabelle on Gray Avenue , near Scipio Creek in Apalachicola and at Vrooman Park in Eastpoint.
