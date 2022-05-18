We should start seeing the dredging of the Eastpoint channel and 2 mile channel in Apalachicola very soon.
Special Projects coordinator Alan Pierce told county commissioners on Tuesday that the Army Corps of Engineers is ready to begin work on the projects and hopefully we will see dredge boats in the area within a few weeks.
There was some concern that the work would be pushed off until the end of hurricane season, but that will likely not happen this year.
The 2 projects are decades in the making.
The Eastpoint Channel hasn't been dredged since 1985 and is now so shallow most boats can't even use it except on high tide.
That channel will be dredged from just west of the Eastpoint boat ramp to Barbers Seafood on the East.
The two mile channel will be dredged from the mouth of the Apalachicola River to the Olin B. Ward waterfront park.
Both projects together will cost 6 million dollars.
No comments:
Post a Comment