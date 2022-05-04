The Apalachicola Area Historical Society is kicking off a self-guided tour of some of Apalachicola's Historical and interesting homes called “If this house could talk.”
The program will run from May 7th and May 20th and will include 31 homes and businesses spread across the city.
Each participating home will have a storyboard, created by the property owners, telling tales of past residents, neighborhood events and personalities, and historical facts.
Maps for the If This House Could Talk event are available at several sites including the Chamber of Commerce office at 17 Avenue E and at Majestic Jewel, at 73 Avenue E.
You can also get them on-line on the historical society’s website aahs.wildapricot.org and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064747328781
