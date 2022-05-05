Local voters will decide this November whether to allow the Franklin County School district to levy a half cent sales tax for the next 20 years.
Franklin County Commissioners this week gave approval for the Franklin County School District to place a referendum on a Half cent sales tax on the November ballot.
School superintendent Steve Lanier said this has never been done before in the history of the Franklin County School District but it is desperately needed..
If the measure is approved by voters it would raise about 1.3 million dollars a year for the school district, about 300 thousand of that would be shared with the Apalachicola Bay Charter School.
The money could be used for capital outlay projects and even for purchasing school buses.
The school district has a long list of projects the money could help fund, including new pre-k classrooms, replacing or renovating AC and heating systems, paving parking lots, roof repair, and a number of new security features for the schools.
A similar half cent sales tax is already in place in a number of nearby counties including Leon and Bay Counties and Wakulla County voters will also consider the issue this year.
Now that the school district has county approval to put the issue on the November ballot, it plans to hold a series of town hall meetings around the county to discuss the issue with voters.
