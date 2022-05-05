Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Weekly news and updates from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Welcome new Members: Mark Dobert - House Savers Crawfordville 850.792.5963 Website
Camille Duke - Jeep Girl Realty 1700 N Monroe St, STE 11-314, Tallahassee 850.692.9449 Website
Chamber and Community Events
The Wakulla Sun Ribbon Cutting
The Wakulla Sun held a ribbon cutting and Open House on Thursday, April 28. The newspaper is locally owned by William and Meredith Snowden. Snowden and longtime Wakulla News staffers Lynda Kinsey and Eric Stanton, along with reporter Riddhi Patel, started the Sun in February after they resigned from the News over concerns about the direction the newspaper was heading under a new corporate owner. “The goal was create a community newspaper that could operate without interference from a corporate parent,” said Snowden. “The response, and the support from the community has been overwhelming.” Former News staffer Krystal Sheppard is also working at the Sun handling circulation and former News route driver Jessi Smith is delivering papers to racks and dealers. More than 100 people attended the Open House at the Sun, which included fresh-shucked oysters from Rob Olin at Estuary Oysters.
Facebook Workshop sponsored by Gulf Winds Credit Union
Audrey Frazier of Fla Biz Co led a full house of Chamber members through an engaging introduction to the world of the new features of the Facebook "Meta-verse." Participants learned the "hows" and "whys" of using the business side of the Facebook application to grow and promote their business.
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County One Cent Sales Tax Committee will hold a Public Meeting on May 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., in the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-0919. Purpose of Meeting: To discuss the One Cent Sales Tax revenue and expenditures from October 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022.
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County Tourist Development Council (TDC) is to hold a Special Public Meeting on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Wakulla Welcome Center located at 1505 Coastal Highway, Panacea, FL 32346, (850) 926-0919 Ext. 713. Purpose of Meeting: To discuss interest in forming an advisory committee for a TDC-sponsored special event and any other general business of the TDC.
FREE Business Lunch & Learn Fire Safety and Fire Inspections
RSVP's Requested
Please join Fire Chief Louis Lamarche and inspectors from the Wakulla County Fire Rescue Prevention Division for an educational luncheon on June 1, 2022. Learn about fire prevention for businesses as well as what to do in the event of an emergency. Presenters will walk through a typical fire inspection and review the most common fire code violations. The presentation will be followed by an open question-and-answer session where you can discuss safety concerns or hazards specific to your business or industry.
Ribbon Cutting and Open House for Capital City Home Loans 5:30-7:30 pm, Thursday, June 2 2592 Crawfordville Hwy RSVP to Chamber Office
2022 Ed2go Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment