The Cities of Apalachicola and Port St. Joe have been
awarded money through the Resilient Florida Program.
The Resilient Florida provides funding to help
cities and counties effectively address the impacts of flooding and sea level
rise that the state faces.
Eligible applicants can receive funding
assistance to analyze and plan for vulnerabilities, as well as implement
projects for adaptation and mitigation.
The City of Apalachicola was recently awarded just over 72
thousand dollars to update its City-wide vulnerability assessment including
peril of flood amendments.
The City of Port St. Joe was awarded nearly 219 thousand
dollars to create a City-wide vulnerability assessment and adaptation plan.
No comments:
Post a Comment