Tuesday, May 31, 2022

The Cities of Apalachicola and Port St. Joe have been awarded money through the Resilient Florida Program.

The Resilient Florida provides funding to help cities and counties effectively address the impacts of flooding and sea level rise that the state faces.

Eligible applicants can receive funding assistance to analyze and plan for vulnerabilities, as well as implement projects for adaptation and mitigation. 

The City of Apalachicola was recently awarded just over 72 thousand dollars to update its City-wide vulnerability assessment including peril of flood amendments.

The City of Port St. Joe was awarded nearly 219 thousand dollars to create a City-wide vulnerability assessment and adaptation plan.



