The state is getting ready to kick off
the 2022 Summer BreakSpot program, which offers free nutritious meals,
recreational fun and educational activities for eligible children under 18 at thousands
of locations across Florida.
Summer
BreakSpot is part of the national Summer Food Service Program, a federally
funded program operated administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture
and Consumer Services.
There
will be six locations for the Summer breakspots in Franklin County.
They
include the Project Impact sits at the old Apalachicola High School in
Apalachicola as well as the Holy Family Center in Apalachicola.
There
is also the Eastpoint United Methodist Church Youth & Children Center at
317 PATTON DR as well as Hope Park and the Franklin County School in Eastpoint,
and the nest program site at 1581 Highway 98 in Carrabelle.
You
can find the location closest to you as well as the times and days they serve
food by going on-line to www.summerbreakspot.org
