Tuesday, May 31, 2022

The state is getting ready to kick off the 2022 Summer BreakSpot program

The state is getting ready to kick off the 2022 Summer BreakSpot program, which offers free nutritious meals, recreational fun and educational activities for eligible children under 18 at thousands of locations across Florida.

Summer BreakSpot is part of the national Summer Food Service Program, a federally funded program operated administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

There will be six locations for the Summer breakspots in Franklin County.

They include the Project Impact sits at the old Apalachicola High School in Apalachicola as well as the Holy Family Center in Apalachicola.

There is also the Eastpoint United Methodist Church Youth & Children Center at 317 PATTON DR as well as Hope Park and the Franklin County School in Eastpoint, and the nest program site at 1581 Highway 98 in Carrabelle.

You can find the location closest to you as well as the times and days they serve food by going on-line to www.summerbreakspot.org




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment