The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is providing free starter seed packets to Floridians at Extension offices across the state as part of the new Unity Gardens Initiative.
Floridians can pick up their free starter seed packets starting this week from one of the 59 University of Florida IFAS extension offices that are home to a master garden volunteer program.
Individuals can receive up to three seed packets and an IFAS Florida Vegetable Gardening Guide to start their own Unity Garden.
Eggplant, corn, sweet peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, and three different varieties of tomato seeds will be available.
The Franklin County Extension Office is at 261 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Street in Apalachicola, in Gulf County its at 232 East Lake Avenue in Wewahitchka.
