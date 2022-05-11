Franklin County commissioners last week opened bids from companies who want to do the repairs to the road to the St. George Island fishing pier.
The road was damaged in 2018 during hurricane Michael and needs repairs including replacing rip-rap, repairing the guardrail and ribbon curb, and patching the asphalt roadway.
Three companies bid on the work – the lowest bid was around 97 thousand dollars, the high bid was over 220 thousand dollars.
The county has about 110 thousand dollars to pay for the repairs.
The bids have been turned over to the county's engineers for a recommendation at the next County commission meeting.
