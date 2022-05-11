Wakulla County has changed its fee schedule for using parks, facilities, and recreational facilities.
The changes include removing the parking fees from Shell Point Beach and Mashes Sands Beach.
The county also removed the Annual Park Pass and created an Annual and Discounted Boat Launch Permit.
There is now an annual Boat Launch Permit of $40 per vehicle/trailer for year-round access to all County maintained boat ramps and an annual Discounted Boat Launch Permit of $25 for senior citizens, active military, veterans, persons with disabilities, and commercial businesses.
The commission also created Shell Point Beach Concession Spaces allowing food trucks to reserve spaces at designated areas for $25 per day.
