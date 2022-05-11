The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has approved regulation changes for cobia in state waters that will take effect on July 1st.
The new rules Increase the minimum size limit from 33 inches to 36 inches fork length for all state waters.
In atlantic State waters , the commercial bag limit will be reduced from two to one fish per harvester per day and the recreational and commercial vessel limit will be reduced from six to two fish per vessel per day.
A recent stock assessment determined the cobia stock is undergoing overfishing, and as a result, reductions in current harvest are needed.
The rule changes are consistent with pending regulations in Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic federal waters.
