May is Motorcycle and Bicycle Awareness Month, a time when motorists are reminded to share the road with motorcycles and bicycles.
In 2021 there were over 8,600 motorcycle crashes and nearly 6,400 bicycle crashes in Florida.
That is more than 288 motorcycle and bicycle crashes every week, resulting in 765 fatalities.
Remember, never attempt to share the lane with a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist is entitled to the entire lane.
Watch for motorcycles and look carefully before pulling into an intersection or changing lanes.
Never pass a motorcyclist with only a few feet of space.
The force of the wind gust can cause the rider to lose control.
Motorists are also reminded to always maintain a four-second buffer zone between you and a motorcyclist and increase space when encountering bad weather and road conditions.
Do not follow too closely behind a motorcycle; motorcycles have the ability to stop more quickly than other vehicles.
In Florida, a bicycle is legally defined as a vehicle and has all of the privileges, rights and responsibilities on public roads that a motor vehicle operator does.
And remember, when you see a dangerous driver, you should report him by dialing *FHP (*347).
No comments:
Post a Comment