Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce Weekly news and updates

President's Message April was another great month for the Chamber! We had 4 new members join the Chamber -we welcome AT&T, ExpandaCraft, House Savers and Jeep Girl Realty! That brings our total new members in 2022 to 38 and the month of May is looking really busy too! It’s not too late for you to join us.
We had another successful networking luncheon in April. Our host was Donkey’s Bar & Grill who also catered our great lunch. Thank you to all of our members who brought guests and door prizes and to Petra Shuff and our Events Committee volunteer coordinator Mary Wallace for putting together another successful luncheon!
By the time this article is published we will have completed another successful workshop on “Meta” (Facebook) where participants learned the "hows" and "whys" of using the business side of the Facebook application to grow and promote their business. We thank Gulf Winds Credit Union for sponsoring the workshop; Audrey Frazier of Fla Biz Co for leading the workshop and the Wakulla Public Library for hosting the event.
May’s networking luncheon will be on May 25, 2022 and will be held at El Jalisco. We look forward to seeing you there so go ahead and get it on your calendar now and call Petra to RSVP. More here
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County Tourist Development Council (TDC) is to hold a Special Public Meeting on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Wakulla Welcome Center located at 1505 Coastal Highway, Panacea, FL 32346, (850) 926-0919 Ext. 713. Purpose of Meeting: To discuss interest in forming an advisory committee for a TDC-sponsored special event and any other general business of the TDC.
Notice of Public Meeting The Apalachee Regional Planning Council, on behalf of the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners and the Wakulla County Division of Emergency Management, is holding two (2) Public Meetings on the following dates:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Wakulla County Community Center in the Crawfordville Room, 318 Shadeville Rd, Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-3695.
Monday, May 23, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Panacea Community Center, 115 Otter Lake Road, Panacea, FL, (850) 926-7227.
Purpose of Meetings To receive feedback and participation from county residents for the development of a countywide Shelter Plan that would a) identify additional sheltering facilities to close the gap in the number of shelter spaces available and b) determine the needs of existing shelters to decrease the probability of loss of life and property and provide guidance and/or services to individuals who require special accommodation during a natural disaster or other emergency events.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on June 20, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd, Crawfordville, FL, 32327. Purpose of Meeting - To Consider a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the Acquisition of Property at the Corner of Evalinda Street and US Highway 98 (Coastal Highway) for Future Improvements and Expansion of the Medart Recreation Park.
FREE Business Lunch & Learn Fire Safety and Fire Inspections
RSVP's Requested
Please join Fire Chief Louis Lamarche and inspectors from the Wakulla County Fire Rescue Prevention Division for an educational luncheon on June 1, 2022. Learn about fire prevention for businesses as well as what to do in the event of an emergency. Presenters will walk through a typical fire inspection and review the most common fire code violations. The presentation will be followed by an open question-and-answer session where you can discuss safety concerns or hazards specific to your business or industry.
Individual tickets are available at the Senior Center or at Chamber office. Sponsorships are also available. Contact 850.926.7145
2022 Ed2go Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
