The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office has discovered what they believe are the mummified remains of an infant at a construction site in Wewahitchka.
The Sheriff’s department was called to the scene just before 3 o’clock Tuesday afternoon about the discovery of possible human remains at a construction site in Wewahitchka near the
intersection of State Road 71 and Chipola Avenue.
The preliminary investigation revealed the mummified remains of an infant were discovered by workers in a mound of dirt.
Investigators are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office for the 14th Judicial Circuit and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on the case.
No further information is available at this time.
