The Friends of the Franklin County
Library recently awarded scholarships to two local students.
The 1500-dollar scholarships were awarded to Shasta
Whitnauer and Annie Smith to help them continue their educations.
The Eileen Annie Ball Scholarship was created to help students
who have worked to improve their lives in ways that may not be the usual.
It was created in honor of Eileen Annie, one of the founding
members of the Public Library.
In 2022, the Scholarship Fund was augmented by a generous
contribution from the Manning Family, enabling the scholarship amount to be
increased as well as the number of scholarships awarded.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment