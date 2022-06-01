Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

NEW PREMIER MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

The Brick Wall is a full-service restaurant and bar with six large flat screen TVs open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner.

Offering homemade burgers, delicious salads, local seafood and so much more to please your taste buds, The Brick Wall is conveniently located in the heart of Port St. Joe, at 414 Reid Avenue, and is a local staple!

Grab a taste of Port St. Joe, catch your favorite game, and enjoy live music in a friendly and laid-back atmosphere at The Brick Wall!

The Brick Wall
📍 414 Reid Ave., Port Saint Joe, FL
☎️ (850) 899-9454
NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

Shirley Southern Boutique is a beach town boutique with a curation of products sure to satisfy our locals and tourists… and they even have something for your furry family members!

Offering an array of apparel, totes and matching tumblers, jewelry, kids clothing, candles and so much more, you must go and check it out yourself! They are conveniently located at 230 Reid Avenue, in downtown Port St. Joe!
 
Shirley Southern Boutique
📍 230 Reid Avenue Port St. Joe
☎️ (850) 705-1324
NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

Sister's Bistro is a restaurant located in downtown Port St. Joe, Florida featuring American breakfast, lunch, dinner & desserts in a quaint setting and relaxed atmosphere.

Featuring an extensive wine, cocktail, and beer list, some of Sister’s Bistro staples include crepes, local seafood, and specialty pasta.
Their food was designed with you in mind offering an experience that is sure to have you coming back again and again!
 
Sister’s Bistro
📍 236 Reid Ave, Port St Joe, FL
☎️ (850) 229-7121
CHAMBER EVENTS 2022

 
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
May - June – July
 
Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
 
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
 
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022

Please Contact joe@gulfchamber.org
for sponsorship opportunities.
EVENT SPONSORSHIP
 
·        Contact us to customize your advertising and sponsorship opportunities today.
