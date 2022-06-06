Monday, June 6, 2022

A second man from Port St. Joe was sentenced on Friday for his part in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

32-year-old Arthur Desean North received a sentence of ten years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine and 500 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine.

North was part of a conspiracy which was obtaining methamphetamine from Atlanta, Georgia.

He was provided with one-pound quantities of methamphetamine which he resold in various communities in North Florida.

North had four prior convictions for drug-trafficking offenses and was on probation for sale of cocaine at the time he conspired to distribute methamphetamine.

Following North’s 120-month sentence, he will be on federal supervised release for ten years.

The sentence was handed down a day after 55-year-old Roderick L. Robinson of Port St. Joe was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison for taking part in the same drug ring.

The sentence was the result of an investigation conducted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration. 



