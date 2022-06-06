A second man from Port St. Joe was sentenced on Friday for his part in
a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
32-year-old Arthur
Desean North received a sentence of ten years in prison after pleading guilty
to conspiring to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine and 500 grams of a
mixture containing methamphetamine.
North
was part of a conspiracy which was obtaining methamphetamine from Atlanta,
Georgia.
He was provided with
one-pound quantities of methamphetamine which he resold in various communities
in North Florida.
North had four prior
convictions for drug-trafficking offenses and was on probation for sale of
cocaine at the time he conspired to distribute methamphetamine.
Following North’s
120-month sentence, he will be on federal supervised release for ten years.
The
sentence was handed down a day after 55-year-old Roderick L. Robinson of Port St. Joe was sentenced to 168 months
in federal prison for taking part in the same drug ring.
The sentence was the
result of an investigation conducted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
