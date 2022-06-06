The Apalachicola Riverkeeper
recently awarded scholarships to three local students to continue their educations
after high school.
The 2022 Katie Herzog–Apalachicola Riverkeeper educational
scholarship was awarded to Savannah “Sage” Brennan, Myia Maxwell and Annie
Smith, all graduates of Franklin County School.
The students will each
receive $2000 toward college tuition.
All three will be the first
in their families to attend college.
The students were selected by a committee
that weighed leadership qualities and academic achievement.
Also considered were applicants outside
interests as well as their overcoming of hardships.
The
scholarship was formed to memorialize environmentalist Katie Herzog who
passed away in 2021.
She worked tirelessly for Apalachicola Bay
and River and was instrumental in both the Apalachicola Blueway Map project and
National Scenic Trail designation along with other advocacy and community
projects.
