Monday, June 6, 2022

The Apalachicola Riverkeeper recently awarded scholarships to three local students to continue their educations after high school.

The 2022 Katie HerzogApalachicola Riverkeeper educational scholarship was awarded to Savannah “Sage” Brennan, Myia Maxwell and Annie Smith, all graduates of Franklin County School.

The students will each receive $2000 toward college tuition.

All three will be the first in their families to attend college.

The students were selected by a committee that weighed leadership qualities and academic achievement.

Also considered were applicants outside interests as well as their overcoming of hardships.

The scholarship was formed to memorialize environmentalist Katie Herzog who passed away in 2021.

She worked tirelessly for Apalachicola Bay and River and was instrumental in both the Apalachicola Blueway Map project and National Scenic Trail designation along with other advocacy and community projects.




