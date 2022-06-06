There is 250 thousand dollars in
the recently approved state budget to help the Apalachicola Area Historical
Society restore the exterior of the Raney House in Apalachicola.
Historical Society Director Caty Greene said the
state money along with 70 thousand dollars raised locally will help the group
update the exterior of the house, including refurbishing the original windows.
They expect work to begin sometime after July the
1st.
The Historical Society is also working to replace
the columns on the front of the historic building.
The Raney House, which was completed in 1838, was
built as a federalist house, until the columns were added in 1850 which makes
it Greek Revival.
The wooden columns have been deteriorating thanks
to damage from birds and some rotting, and are actually beginning to shrink a
little.
The home is owned by the Apalachicola Historical
Society and if you would like to see it for yourself, it is located at 128
Market Street in Apalachicola.
Tours of the home are provided every Tuesday
through Saturday from 10 till 4.
