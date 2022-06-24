An Eastpoint man was involved in a two-vehicle accident in Bay County this morning.
The Highway patrol said the 60-year-old man was traveling north on Highway 231 in a silver-colored Ford pickup at around 11 o’clock when he tried to turn on to State Road 20.
He drove into the path of a black Honda motorcycle that was traveling south on 231.
The front of the motorcycle struck the front right side of the pickup truck.
The motorcycle went into the center median and across the north lanes of U.S. Highway 231 until it came to rest on the east shoulder of the highway.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a Panama City hospital in critical condition.
The pickup truck drove from the scene.
The highway patrol did locate the truck and driver in Calhoun County.
