Happening This Weekend in Franklin County!

Margaret Key Library Summer Music Series
'The music plays on' this Friday in the library, with Apalachicola singer/songwriter David Lloyd!
The show starts at 6, with no tickets required. Light refreshments are served, and donations are requested to continue this service.
The Summer Music Series brings musicians into the library each Friday night from 6-8 for acoustic sets in an intimate atmosphere. The Series is a library partnership with Apalachicola’s PorchFest, a popular Fall event where musicians play on porches around town. The Friends of the Library (P.A.L.S.) is fundraising with Porch Fest to offer greater access to musical instruments, and music and arts education within the library.
