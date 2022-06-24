Friday, June 24, 2022

Happening This Weekend in Franklin County!


Happening this Weekend!
Margaret Key Library Summer Music Series
﻿'The music plays on' this Friday in the library, with Apalachicola singer/songwriter David Lloyd!
The show starts at 6, with no tickets required. Light refreshments are served, and donations are requested to continue this service. 
The Summer Music Series brings musicians into the library each Friday night from 6-8 for acoustic sets in an intimate atmosphere. The Series is a library partnership with Apalachicola’s PorchFest, a popular Fall event where musicians play on porches around town. The Friends of the Library (P.A.L.S.) is fundraising with Porch Fest to offer greater access to musical instruments, and music and arts education within the library.
Though the Summer Music Series is intended for adults, all ages are welcome. The lineup of musicians can be found at apalachicolalibrary.com/events.


HCOLA's Juneteenth
Celebration Backyard Party

This Saturday at Franklin Square in Apalachicola. 2-6pm
Food, dancers, music, vendors and more!

Don’t miss vendors at Saturday’s #Juneteenth Celebration-weather permitting. FREE food, FREE entertainment, FREE water slides, FREE games!

Event hosted by HCOLA


Apalachicola Farmers Market
Located at the beautiful Millpond Pavilion at the end of Market Street, the Apalachicola Farmers Market offers local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties every 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9 AM until 1 PM in Apalachicola.
For more info:



Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419


