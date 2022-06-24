Governor Ron DeSantis today signed a bill that will allow the Alligator Point water resources District to move forward on a plan to expand the district’s boundaries.
The current district boundaries were created in 1963.
The water district would like to expand to include about 130 customers who currently live outside the district as well as the property where the district's well fields are.
Those customers currently pay a 360-dollar annual surcharge for water services while most customers in the district pay less through ad valorem taxes.
Water district attorney Ron Mowrey said the expansion would create equality for all customers not just through lower water bills but also through lower insurance premiums, lower tap fees and better fire protection.
It would also allow those customers to serve on the water board.
Residents outside the district who are on wells would not have to become customers.
The water resources district has now received approval from the Franklin County Commission, the legislature and the governor on the issue.
Now its up to the voters.
The water district will hold a referendum this year to allow customers in the proposed expansion area to make a final decision – the referendum will be done through a mail in vote – the cost of the vote will be paid by the water district.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment