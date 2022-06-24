Franklin County is planning to extend the disposal contract between Franklin County and Waste Management.
The contract allows Waste Management to take local household trash to other counties for incineration.
The current contract is set to expire September 30th.
The contract has to be renewed every 5 years.
The contract is currently being reviewed by the county attorney, but if it approved it will increase the disposal rate the county pays Waste Management to $29 dollars a ton.
The current rate is $18.22 a ton.
If the increase is approved it will likely lead to higher tipping fees, which is the amount residents pay to dispose of trash at the landfill.
The commission will consider the new contract further once the county attorney has completed his review.
