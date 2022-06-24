Applications are being taken for the Florida Boating Advisory Council.
The Florida Boating Advisory Council makes recommendations to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Department of Economic Opportunity regarding issues affecting the boating community.
People who can be considered for the council include the boating public at large, commercial vessel owners or operators and people in the scuba diving industry.
They will also consider people in the marine industries, canoe or kayak enthusiasts and people in the commercial fishing industry.
If you are interested in being considered, there is an on-line questionnaire you need to complete and you need to provide a statement of the experience and qualifications you possess.
We have posted the link to the questionnaire on this story at oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio Facebook page.
The questionnaire and statement should be completed by June 27th.
https://www.flgov.com/appointments/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=campaign
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment