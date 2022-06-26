Reserve your table for the Independence Eve Fireworks Celebration!

You're Invited to Apalachicola Main Street's Award- Winning
Independence Eve Fireworks Celebration!
July 3rd, 2022
6 - 10 p.m.
Riverfront Park
Apalachicola, Florida
Reserve Your Table Today! Final 3 Days!
Enjoy the best fireworks show on the Forgotten Coast from your own private table on the docks when you become a sponsor! Perfect for businesses and families!
Select the table of your choice online
Tables for 8 are sold out, but there are still Tables for 4 available. You can select two tables side by side for larger groups.
Sponsor Section benefits include:
1. Complimentary beverages from a private bar, including local craft beer from Oyster City Brewing Company.
2. Complimentary hot dogs served by Cathy Buell to raise awareness of SGI Cat Allies, a nonprofit that promotes the humane welfare of community cats in Franklin County. Cathy's hotdogs will be complimentary for sponsors, but tips will be gratefully accepted to help this worthy cause. Get them while they last!
3. Fantastic seats for the fireworks!
Thanks to our generous sponsors, this popular summer event is free to the public.
Enjoy awesome live music from Flying Fish and The Apalachicola Blues Authority featuring Bernard Simmons! Plus, solo performances by Gordon Adkins and Faith Lynch!
A Great Lineup of Food Trucks!
We're so excited about this year's selection of food trucks! The food court will be located on Avenue E. Visit our website for the complete list of food vendors! Don't miss the assortment of cool summer treats to help beat the heat!
Bring your lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and picnics baskets! Thanks to our generous sponsors, admission to the celebration is FREE! See our sponsor list below for the businesses, individuals, and families who support this event.
The Red, White, & Blue Parade!
For the 18th annual parade, the community will honor Sgt 1st Class (U.S. Army Retired) James “Jimmy” Elliott as the Parade Grand Marshall. Provided by Franklin’s Learn more...
Celebration our Patriotism!
Put on your red, white, and blue! We’re proud to host the most patriotic celebration around, featuring performances of God Bless America and the National Anthem and a veteran’s tribute speaker. More details on this year's speaker coming soon!
A Fireworks Extravaganza!
Just after the National Anthem, we light up the night sky with the most impressive pyrotechnics show anywhere on the Forgotten Coast. We enhance the fireworks show each year so that each one is bigger and better than the last!
The generosity of our sponsors allows us to make the event free to the public!
Cates Electric Services
Cathy Caddell
Galloway Construction, Inc.
Clayton Sembler
George Mahr
Terry Nelson
Apalachicola Ace Hardware
The Station Raw Bar
Shelley Shepard, Berkshire Hathaway
Ralph Roberson
Sharon & Tom Morgan
Blue Shark Vodka & Rob Zingarelli
Billy Schultz
Gunn Heating and Air Conditioning Inc
Don and Sue McClure
Linda Stratton, Northpoint Mortgage
Cape San Blas Realty, Inc
Lisa & Vernon Taylor
Buccaneer Inn
Gordon & Sandra Adkins - SunCoast Realty
Lisa and Cliff Bristol
Construct Group SE
Johanna Plummer
SEA TOW Panama City & Port City Ventures
Centennial Bank
Oliver Peterson
98 Liquors
Mollie Hill
Bonnie Davis
Sam Gilbert - SunCoast Vacation Rentals
Mariterese Balthrop
Apalachicola Chocolate & Coffee Company
Weems Memorial Hospital
Robyn Padgett
Oyster Radio
Water Street Seafood, Inc.
Leavins Seafood
Gary Adams
Emerald Coast Federal Credit Union
Panache Tent & Event
Law Offices of J. Patrick Floyd
Century 21 Collins Realty
Appraisal Group of North Florida
Allen Boyd - Boyd Farms Fresh
Candace & Ed Springer
White Sands Hospitality
Waste Pro
CWR Contracting
Oyster City Brewing Co., LLC
Bring Me A Book Franklin, Inc.
Jan & Lowell Thomas
BlueWater Outriggers
Cape Trading Post
The Grady Market
Fisherman's Choice
Apalachicola Main Street’s mission is to enhance the downtown district of Apalachicola with sound economic development that promotes a sustainable future while preserving the district’s historical significance and commitment to quality of life in our community. In 2020, we committed to actively promoting the district’s diverse historical and cultural heritage.
Apalachicola Main Street is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
We are a state and nationally accredited Main Street program.
Florida solicitation of contributions registration: A copy of the official registration and financial information may be obtained from The Division of Consumer Services by calling toll-free within the state. Registration does not imply endorsement, approval, or recommendation by the State. 1-800-HELP-FLA (435-7352) or www.FloridaConsumerHelp.com. License # CH44897.
