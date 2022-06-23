An Eastpoint man who was arrested over the weekend for sending pictures of his genitals over social media is now facing additional charges.
On June 18th deputies arrested 34-year-old William Jared Breski and charged him with indecent exposure as well as marijuana possession over 20 grams.
After being brought into the jail, Breski was found to have a clear plastic bag containing a clear crystal substance hidden in his shoe.
The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
Breski is now facing additional charges of possession of methamphetamine and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the case and are asking that anyone in the community who may have been sent pictures by Breski to contact Sgt. TJ Carroll.
He can be reached at 850-653-5090.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment