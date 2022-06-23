Join GFWC Philaco Woman’s Club for 2022-2023

Our club supports local organizations to benefit the citizens of Franklin County, Florida.
We provide fruit baskets to the elderly at Thanksgiving and Christmas, support our libraries, support Big Bend Hospice and the Franklin County School Closet and Backpack Buddy Program and provide a $1,000 educational scholarship annually.
There are many other good works performed by our non-profit
501(c)(3) club. We meet once a month for a luncheon meeting on the third Thursday of the month. Meetings resume in September and go thru May.
We have a monthly newsletter for members outlining all
good works.
Dues of just $50 a year supports our club and the Florida Federation of Women’s Clubs. For more information, please contact us at gfwcphilacowomansclub@gmail.com or call (850) 653-7755 and speak to Monica Lemieux.
JOIN TODAY so we can continue making positive impacts in our community
