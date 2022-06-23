Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Weekly news and updates from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
June Networking Luncheon
We want to start by thanking Rich Abrams and Thea Voran at the beautiful venue Sherlock Springs for always welcoming us with open arms when we need a place to hold a catered luncheon! You guys are great and a pleasure to work with! Speaking of being great, Food N Fill #2, today’s caterer, is always happy to cater for us, showing off Miss Asha’s wonderful cooking skills. The Roast Beef, green beans, mashed potatoes, biscuits, and brownies were delicious, and all cooked in house. You would never guess the cook is a vegetarian. Thank you, Paul and Asha, for preparing today’s delicious meal! More here
Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening for Waypoint Properties South Office
Congratulations to Josh Brown and Elaine Gary along with the entire Waypoint Properties' team on the Grand Opening of their third office, Waypoint Properties South, located in Panacea. What a beautiful location!
Ribbon Cutting for St. James Bay Golf Resort and Mix and Mingle Event
Despite the heat, the June 16th ribbon cutting and Mix and Mingle event at St. James Bay Golf Resort was a success with over 90 attending, enjoying great food, company, and meeting chamber members from our neighboring county's Carrabelle Chamber.
