Application Deadlines Approaching for GCSC’s Emergency Medical Technician and Paramedic Programs

Panama City, FL - The GCSC Public Safety Division’s application deadline is approaching for the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Paramedic Fall 2022 classes.
The deadline to apply for both programs is Friday, July 8. Individuals interested in pursuing formal training as an EMT or a Paramedic are encouraged to apply.
The programs recently received an upgrade to the training equipment to enhance the student experience. The newly-added ambulance simulator creates many emergency scenarios with interactive mannequins that can cough, scream, and bleed as real patients would. The simulation is recorded, allowing instructors and students to review and critique once the simulation ends.
The contact information for both programs is as follows:
- Liliana Zamora, EMT Program and Paramedic Program Coordinator, emsprograms@gulfcoast.edu, (850) 769-1551 ext. 5632
- Victoria Byrd, Senior Administrative Assistant/EMS programs, (850) 747-3234 ext. 5615
Students must first apply to GCSC before applying to a specialized program. Please visit www.gulfcoast.edu/admissions
