Your Independence Eve Food Truck Guide

Carrie Johnson and Kim Johnson are the duo behind Crave. They specialize in serving up sweet treats when they’re not pursuing their careers as local realtors. In addition to soft serve ice cream, milk shakes, and donut holes, you can also try their famous “walking tacos.”
Their home base is 131 Commerce Street in Apalachicola, but you can also find them on the go. Their motto is, “We’ve got you covered on dinner and dessert!”
David Oxford, owner of The Dawg House, offers a budget friendly “hot off the grill” lunch from 11 – 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at his usual location on Hwy. 98, just outside of the Apalachicola City limits near Ace Hardware. He is also frequently seen serving up his famous dawgs at Franklin County events.
This will be his second year at the Independence Eve Fireworks Celebration. Check out his delicious Hot Dawgs, Sausage Dawgs, and boiled peanuts, complimented by chips and beverages.
We’re pleased to welcome The Mellow Mullet back to the event for the third year. Owner Elisabeth Thomas has two trucks that will be serving up her New Orleans-style sweet and fluffy shaved ice. You can find both traditional and sugar-free varieties in a multitude of cold, refreshing flavors.
Thomas describes her treats as “delightful, melt in your mouth satisfaction!” In addition to her regular Apalachicola and St. George Island locations, she also serves at private parties and area festivals.
We’re excited to welcome Kim Council’s SGI Food Truck back for the third year. This is the place for hand-patted 1/3 lb. burgers, BBQ fries, tater tots, and cold beverages.
Council’s truck has been a fixture of the local food truck scene for the last few years but is now reserved for special events only. Council has taken over ownership of the popular Eastpoint restaurant Mangia 850, where she will be devoting most of her time. Get your SGI Food Truck fix on July 3rd!
New to our food court this year! Daric Freeman of Lynn Haven, Florida is bringing two food trucks, each with their own unique offerings. The Spice is Right is the place for barbecue, seafood, and hamburger sliders.
Freeman focuses on “regional cuisine with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.” The truck gets its name from his signature seasoning blend. Freeman’s philosphy is, “Life is too short and precious to eat boring foods!”
That's What Cheese Said is Daric Freeman’s second food truck, where you can experience gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and macaroni & cheese bowls with assorted toppings and added ingredients that “span the distance between comfort food and straight-up experiments in flavor.” Born of a passion for all things cheesy and creamy, Freeman loves experimenting with flavors and textures. A veteran-owned and operated small business!
Allison House hails from Tallahassee, Florida, but was born and raised in Apalachicola. Her food truck, Roro's Acai, is a brand-new venture that she is excited to share with the July 3rd crowd. Acai berries (pronounced "AH-sigh-EE.") are the fruit of the acai palm tree, which is native to South America. House blends them into delicious, nutritious, organic cool treats served with fruit toppings. The business is named in honor of the family’s beloved golden retriever.
Is there anything more refreshing than ice-cold lemonade on a hot summer day? Visit Sippin’ Lemon to test this theory! Owner David Bryan of Panama City, Florida will be serving 32 oz. Fresh Squeezed Fruit Chillers in Lemonade, Strawberry, & Pacific flavors.
Visit the Beer Truck on Water Street for award-winning craft beer from the local Oyster City Brewing Company! Wine will also be available.
Enjoy the best fireworks show on the Forgotten Coast from your own private table on the docks when you become a sponsor!
New! Pay online and select the table of your choice ($600). Please note that Tables for 8 have sold out. We still have Tables for 4 available.
Sponsor benefits include complimentary beverages and hotdogs.
Enjoy access to the Sponsor's Section private bar with complimentary beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water.
Cathy Buell will be serving up free hotdogs in the Sponsor Section to raise awareness of SGI Cat Allies.
This 501(c)(3) nonprofit promotes the humane welfare of community cats in Franklin County, Florida through its volunteer-powered Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, and Return (TNVR) program, assisting cat colony caretakers, and placing cats in adoptive homes when possible.
Cathy's hotdogs will be complimentary for sponsors, but tips will be graciously accepted to help this worthy cause. Get them while they last!
Thank You to our Event Sponsors!
Apalachicola Main Street is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Sponsors make this event possible and support our ongoing mission through their generous contributions. This allows us to make the event free to the public.
Title Sponsor
Allen Jones
Premier Sponsors
Cathy Caddell
Terry Nelson
Apalachicola Ace Hardware
Clayton Sembler
George Mahr
Mike Cates
Galloway Construction, Inc.
Event Sponsors
The Station Raw Bar
Berkshire Hathaway
Billy Schultz
Buccaneer Inn
Cape San Blas Realty, Inc
Centennial Bank
Construct Group SE
Don & Sue McClure
Gunn Heating & Air Conditioning Inc
Johanna Plummer
Lisa & Vernon Taylor
Gordon & Sandra Adkins - SunCoast Realty
Lisa & Cliff Bristol
Blue Shark Vodka & Rob Zingarelli
Northpoint Mortgage
Ralph Roberson
SEA TOW Panama City & Port City Ventures
Sharon & Tom Morgan
Panache Tent & Event
Mariterese Balthrop
Oliver Peterson
Sam Gilbert - SunCoast Vacation Rentals
Greg & Krista Russell
98 Liquors
Weems Memorial Hospital
Bonnie Davis
Mollie Hill
White Sands Hospitality
Grand Patrons
Donna Carmon
Emerald Coast Federal Credit Union
Gary Adams
Leavins Seafood
Water Street Seafood, Inc.
Oyster Radio
Gordon & Sandra Adkins - SunCoast Realty
Law Offices of J. Patrick Floyd
WastePro
Candace & Ed Springer
Apalachicola Chocolate & Coffee Company
Allen Boyd - Boyd Farms Fresh
Appraisal Group of North Florida
Century 21 Collins Realty
CWR Contracting
Patrons
Lowell & Jan Thomas
Fisherman's Choice
Supporters
Shaun Donahoe
No comments:
Post a Comment