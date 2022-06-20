Meet the RiverTrek Team I Save the Date Wewa I Upcoming Power Hours I Eco-Outings

Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Monday, June 20, 2022
Meet the RiverTrek 2022 Team!
RiverTrek is Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s annual awareness and fundraising campaign supporting our outreach, education and advocacy efforts. RiverTrek volunteers bring needed attention to the tremendous ecological importance of Florida’a Apalachicola River, floodplain and bay, while raising funds for the on-going work of Apalachicola Riverkeeper. On the RiverTrek journey (October 12-16), the kayak paddlers travel the entirety of the Apalachicola River in 5 days, averaging 20+ miles per day with additional side-trips. Each night the team sets up camp along the river. Along the way, they'll meet with historians, local officials, naturalists and others to learn more about the connectivity of this dynamic river and bay system. Please help the RiverTrek 2022 team meet their fundraising goal. All funds directly support our outreach, education and advocacy work.
The Chipola River flows nearly 92 miles through northwest Florida’s “Karst” region, terminating at the Apalachicola River. The area’s beautiful limestone topography of hills, bluffs, caves, and springs has been carved out over many millennia through weathering by acidic water.Continued
Protect our waterways! Join the trash bashing volunteers in Apalachicola or Chattahoochee for an upcoming power hour clean up. Let's work together to keep plastic and other pollutants out of our waterways and soil. More details
Slough Restoration Project
Spring Field Notes
Lidar bathymetric surveys continued this spring as a component of Apalachicola Riverkeeper multiyear slough restoration project. As river levels dropped enough, we were able to visit several sloughs connected to the Chipola and Apalachicola Rivers in late spring. More here.
Educational Scholarships Awarded
Congratulations to Savannah “Sage” Brennan, Myia Maxwell and Annie Smith, all graduates of Franklin County School (FCS), recipients of Katie Herzog-Apalachicola Riverkeeper academic scholarships. The students will each receive $2000 toward college tuition. Sage, Myia and Annie, along with family members, joined the Apalachicola Riverkeeper staff and scholarship committee at the Riverkeeper office for a recent boating trip and reception.Read more
Sweet Turn Out
The spring Ice Cream Social was especially energizing after two years of virtual ice cream socials. It was wonderful seeing everyone spread out under the oak trees visiting while swaying to the good tunes by Somethin’ Sassy. Read more
