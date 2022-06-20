St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Tilly! I am a 2 year old 35 pound bully mix and the sweetest thing you will ever meet! I am dog and cat friendly but have not been tested with children yet. I am very timid at first but open up quickly. My best friend is Tiny Tim. We, along with Tina, were abandoned in a home after our owners moved and left us behind. I would make a great addition to almost any family! Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
