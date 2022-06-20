If you are a hunter looking for exotic prey, the Florida Fish and wildlife conservation commission invites you to take part in the 2022 Python Challenge competition.
Burmese Pythons are an invasive snake species that are spreading through South Florida – impacting native wildlife and birds.
The snakes can grow to almost 20 feet.
The hunt takes place on public lands in South Florida from August 5th through the 14th, – primarily the Everglades.
Participants in the 2021 Florida Python Challenge removed 223 invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades.
Over 600 people from 25 states registered to take part in the 10-day competition in 2021.
You can register for this year's event on-line at FLpythonchallenge.org.
There are prizes of up to 2500 dollars for killing the most Burmese pythons or 1500 bucks for killing the longest.
To find out more, just go on-line to https://flpythonchallenge.org/.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment