Don't forget! Evening at the Edge of the Sea is this Saturday!

FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory
Evening at the Edge of the Sea
Join us for our first
﻿Evening at the Edge of the Sea workshop this Saturday, June 11th!
REGISTER HERE
Edge of the Sea workshops take place at the FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory in St. Teresa, FL. They start at 5:30 PM and end at 7:30 PM (unless otherwise indicated), taking full advantage of daylight savings time.  The cost is $15 per person. Class size is limited to 12 people. The minimum age is 7 years old. No upper limit at all! We do ask that all 7-13 year olds are accompanied by a paying adult.

What to bring: old sneakers or other close-toed/heel shoes.
No sandals. Bug Spray 

Deadline to register for this Saturday is
﻿ Friday, June 10th at 11:59 pm!
Special Seminar Event at FSUCML!!
Monday, June 13th at 12 pm
(in-person and via Zoom)
FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory


