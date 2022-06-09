There will be a lot of softball
in Franklin County in just a few weeks.
Franklin County has been chosen to host the 2022
Dixie Youth District 2 Softball Tournament.
It will be held June 17th through the
20th at the Will Kendrick Sports Complex in Carrabelle.
The last time the tournament was held here was in
2019 and we also hosted it in 2015.
The tournament will bring a lot of people to the
county – it includes 5 divisions – darlings, angels, angel x-play, ponytails
and belles.
Teams, families and softball fans would also come
from around northwest Florida to take part.
