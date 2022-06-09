Thursday, June 9, 2022

There will be a lot of softball in Franklin County in just a few weeks

Franklin County has been chosen to host the 2022 Dixie Youth District 2 Softball Tournament.

It will be held June 17th through the 20th at the Will Kendrick Sports Complex in Carrabelle.

The last time the tournament was held here was in 2019 and we also hosted it in 2015.

The tournament will bring a lot of people to the county – it includes 5 divisions – darlings, angels, angel x-play, ponytails and belles.

Teams, families and softball fans would also come from around northwest Florida to take part.



