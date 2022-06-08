Wednesday, June 8, 2022

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking the public to report sightings on weasels

Florida is home to long-tailed weasels, who are rare and secretive, making them difficult to study.

Before the year 2000 the state had nearly 200 records of weasels in Florida.

Since then, they only have 7 confirmed sightings.

Because of this, biologists know little about their abundance and distribution in the state and need the public’s help!

If you see a weasel in Florida, you can report it on-line on FWC’s web-based reporting system.

https://app.myfwc.com/hsc/weasel/Default.aspx



