The Florida Fish and Wildlife
Conservation Commission is asking the public to report sightings on weasels.
Florida is home to long-tailed weasels, who are rare and
secretive, making them difficult to study.
Before the year 2000 the state had nearly 200 records of weasels
in Florida.
Since then, they only have 7 confirmed sightings.
Because of this, biologists know little about their abundance
and distribution in the state and need the public’s help!
If you see a weasel in Florida, you can report it on-line on FWC’s
web-based reporting system.
https://app.myfwc.com/hsc/weasel/Default.aspx?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=campaign
