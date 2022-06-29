Fireworks Prohibited on National Forest Lands

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 29, 2022 – With the Independence Day holiday approaching, USDA Forests Service officials remind visitors to safely enjoy public lands by leaving fireworks at home and taking other precautions to prevent wildfire.
“National Forests are a great place to celebrate the anniversary of our nation’s independence, but we urge people to skip the fireworks this July 4th and to avoid other activities that could start unintentional wildfires,” said Kelly Russell, Forest Supervisor. “This will be critical for a safe Independence Day holiday, good practice for the rest of the fire season, and one way we can adapt to more safely live in increasingly flammable landscapes."
Forest regulations prohibit possessing, discharging, or using any kind of fireworks, including sparklers and smoke bombs, on National Forest lands. Violators can be subject to a maximum penalty of a $5,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail (36 CFR 261.52). Anyone who starts a wildfire can be held liable for suppression costs.
In addition, while areas of our National Forest look green, forest fuels are drying out quickly so please be careful with campfires, cigarettes, chainsaws and parking on dry grass. Forest visitors should build their campfires in a fire pit surrounded by dirt, rock or commercial rings, in areas cleared of all flammable material within a three-foot radius from the edge of the pit and free of overhanging material. A shovel and one gallon of water are recommended to be in your possession while building and tending campfires. These safety guidelines also apply to the use of charcoal briquettes.
Most campgrounds on our three National Forests are open and charge fees ranging from $5 to $31 per night. Other fees may be imposed for additional vehicles parked at a single campsite. Individual campsites can be reserved through https://www.recreation.gov or by visiting our concessionaires’ websites. Reservations made through recreation.gov will include an $8 transaction fee in addition to the campsite fee. All other campgrounds on the Forest remain available as first-come, first-served.
To ensure a safe and successful weekend trip, recreationists are urged to:
- Contact the local Ranger District office before you head out to make sure the area you’re traveling to is accessible or if restrictions are in place.
- Be extremely careful with campfires and never leave a campfire unattended.
- Obtain a Motorized Vehicle Use Map (MVUM) for the area you’re visiting if you plan to ride ATVs, OHVs or motorcycles.
- Be prepared. Pack additional food, water, clothing and other emergency supplies.
- Let someone know your destination and estimated time of return. Cell phone service is often unavailable in the forests and springs.
The public’s awareness of the increasing fire danger and cooperation is essential to a safe fire season. Recreationists, firewood cutters, hunters and other forest users can all help by closely adhering to restrictions, operating safely and cautiously, and keeping up to date on the latest orders and regulations.
Additional information about the National Forests in Florida is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/florida.
