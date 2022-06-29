The Franklin County Tourist Development Council has released its collections numbers for March.
The March 2022 collections were just over 261 thousand dollars.
The money comes from a 3 percent tax on hotel and rental houses in Franklin County.
The revenue is reinvested in the county by funding tourist related facilities including local museums and beach park facilities like restrooms, playgrounds, boat ramps and parks and beach accessibility improvements.
The money is also used to advertise Franklin County to increase the number of visitors who come here.
TDC Director John Solomon says Franklin County continues to show strong tourism numbers.
