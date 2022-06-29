The Franklin County Property Appraiser has released her estimate of the 2022 tax base and there is a pretty substantial increase over last year.
The initial estimate is that Franklin county’s taxable property value is about 2 billion 468 million dollars.
That’s up about 320 million dollars from last year – an increase of about 5.7 percent.
The county commission needed the numbers because it is beginning its budget negotiations for the upcoming year.
Even with the increase in taxable value, county commissioners have told county offices and constitutional officers not to seek budget increases this year.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment