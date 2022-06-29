The Florida Forest Service is responding to an outbreak of the Southern Pine Beetle within Franklin and Wakulla Counties.
The outbreak is occurring along the Ochlockonee River and Sopchoppy as well as areas along McIntyre Road on the eastern end of Franklin County.
The Division of Forestry said this has been an active year for Southern Pine Beetles.
So far this year, a record 21 active outbreaks have been identified in Wakulla County, and 14 in Franklin County.
Southern Pine Beetles are considered the biggest threat to forest land in Florida.
An infested pine tree will die within six weeks and there is no treatment available to save infested trees.
Southern Pine Beetles can infest both rural and urban areas and are known to kill yard trees.
Outbreaks can spread over 50 feet a day and can only be stopped by cutting down a large buffer of trees surrounding the outbreak.
Infestations of these beetles can lead to widespread forest death, increase the threat of catastrophic wildfire, degrade wildlife habitat, and decrease the overall aesthetics of the area.
Forest management practices such as thinning, prescribed burning, competition control, and use of less-susceptible pine species can improve the health of pine stands and decrease their likelihood of developing southern pine beetle infestations.
However, once an infestation occurs, cutting down a buffer area is the only way to stop the spread.
