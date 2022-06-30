Thursday, June 30, 2022

Weekly news and updates for the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Welcome New Members:

Joel Singletary - Apalachee Bay Marine Services, DBA Sea Tow Big Bend
8 Jer Be Lou Blvd., Panacea
850.984.3456
Website

Jason Shoaf - St. Joe Natural Gas Company
19 Shadeville Road (physical address)
850.229-8216
Facebook
Website
 

Chamber and Community Events

Current available jobs, training opportunities, virtual workshops and tips for career seekers
 
Sopchoppy 4th of July Celebration Schedule of events
7/4

Open House - Ryback Realty


Camp Gordon Johnston World War II Museum - Special Exhibit Operation Torch
7/12-7/30
 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
The Wakulla County Audit Committee is holding a Public Meeting on July 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-0919. Please disregard the original notice. Purpose of Meeting: To conduct general business of the Committee in accordance with Section 218.391, Florida Statutes.



NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING/WORKSHOP
The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners will conduct a Workshop on July 18, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd., Crawfordville, FL, regarding the FY2022/2023 Budget Development.


FRESH Back to School Event - Free Backpack Give-away
7/16 - 8/6

Wakulla Senior Center Christmas after Dark Cocktail Fundraiser
7/22

Big Bend Hospice Craft and Learn
7/27

2022 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.



