Weekly news and updates for the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING The Wakulla County Audit Committee is holding a Public Meeting on July 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-0919. Please disregard the original notice. Purpose of Meeting: To conduct general business of the Committee in accordance with Section 218.391, Florida Statutes.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING/WORKSHOP The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners will conduct a Workshop on July 18, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd., Crawfordville, FL, regarding the FY2022/2023 Budget Development.
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
