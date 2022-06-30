Thursday, June 30, 2022

Music in Gulf County

411 Cape San Blas Rd, Port St Joe, FL
Music is from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Thursday – Open 5-10. Dylan Allen 7-10.
Hailing from Tallahassee, Florida and cutting his teeth along the Forgotten Coast, R.P. Allen is a one-man band taking cues off everything from Blues to rockabilly, folk, and swampy funk. Grooves are created from a multitude of handmade instruments, drum machines, a suitcase drum, and whatever we could find laying around to bring a one man sonic army to the stage.

Friday – Open 5-11. To Be Determined 7-10.
No, that is not the name of a band. We are working on getting someone in. Check back later.

Saturday – Open 5-11. Bryson Storey 7-10.
Up and coming young singer/songwriter from Enterprise, Alabama.

Coming up:
Tuesday Jul 5 – Zach Lambert
Wednesday Jul 6 – TBD
Thursday Jul 7 – Sticky Tim
Friday Jul 8 – Zach Lambert
Friday Jul 9 – Caleb King


Scallop Republic feature 12 taps of Florida craft beer, premium wine, seltzers, and canned beer. We open at 5pm -10pm Tue-Thu and 5pm-11pm Fri-Sat. If the party is still going, we will stay open.

D & J BBQ food truck in our parking lot. Well-behaved children are welcome.

Enjoy an assortment of games; darts, corn-hole, Kan Jam, ring toss, cards, and more!.
COMING UP AT TAP ROOT 

 
THU, JUN 30 AT 1 PM CDT
 
THU, JUN 30 AT 6 PM CDT
 
FRI, JUL 1 AT 3 PM CDT
 
FRI, JUL 1 AT 7 PM CDT
 
SAT, JUL 2 AT 7 PM CDT
 
TUE, JUL 5 AT 5 PM CDT
 
WED, JUL 6 AT 6 PM CDT
Happy Hour
 4-6 Wednesday-Sunday
 All Day Monday and Tuesday

Live Music
Monday-Saturday

Daily
Food and Drink Specials
Happy Hour starts at 5pm!

Upcoming Events
WED, JUN 29 AT 5 PM CDT
Aj's Smash Grill
Weekly Dart Tournament

THU, JUN 30 AT 5 PM CDT
Thai Taste Food Truck
Team Trivia
Thursday Night Karaoke

FRI, JUL 1 AT 5 PM CDT
Patches Food Truck
Baby Gray

SAT, JUL 2 AT 6 PM CDT
Mae West Band

SUN, JUL 3
Aj's Smash Grill
Janelle Frost
Karaoke



