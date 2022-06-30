Music in Gulf County

411 Cape San Blas Rd, Port St Joe, FL
Music is from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Thursday – Open 5-10. Dylan Allen 7-10.
Hailing from Tallahassee, Florida and cutting his teeth along the Forgotten Coast, R.P. Allen is a one-man band taking cues off everything from Blues to rockabilly, folk, and swampy funk. Grooves are created from a multitude of handmade instruments, drum machines, a suitcase drum, and whatever we could find laying around to bring a one man sonic army to the stage.
Friday – Open 5-11. To Be Determined 7-10.
No, that is not the name of a band. We are working on getting someone in. Check back later.
Saturday – Open 5-11. Bryson Storey 7-10.
Up and coming young singer/songwriter from Enterprise, Alabama.
Coming up:
Tuesday Jul 5 – Zach Lambert
Wednesday Jul 6 – TBD
Thursday Jul 7 – Sticky Tim
Friday Jul 8 – Zach Lambert
Friday Jul 9 – Caleb King
Scallop Republic feature 12 taps of Florida craft beer, premium wine, seltzers, and canned beer. We open at 5pm -10pm Tue-Thu and 5pm-11pm Fri-Sat. If the party is still going, we will stay open.
D & J BBQ food truck in our parking lot. Well-behaved children are welcome.
Enjoy an assortment of games; darts, corn-hole, Kan Jam, ring toss, cards, and more!.
