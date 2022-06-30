Franklin County is considering expanding its “Leave No Trace” ordinance to include more beaches than just St. George Island.
The leave no trace ordinance was created in 2015 as a way to protect nesting sea turtles by banning people from leaving items like tents and beach chairs on public beaches on St. George Island overnight - items that are left out can be confiscated and destroyed at the landfill.
The county later expanded the rule to include penalties for people who dig holes on the beaches and don't fill them in before leaving the beach.
Holes are a big impediment to nesting sea turtles that have to crawl across the beach to lay their eggs near the dune line.
Now the board will consider expanding the rule to other beaches where sea turtles nest, including Carrabelle Beach, Alligator Point and Bald Point.
The request to revisit the ordinance was made by commissioner Bert Boldt who said it makes sense that the rule should cover all beaches where sea turtles nest.
It was pointed out that if the law is expanded that the county may have to hire more workers for the Parks and Recreation Department who are in charge of enforcing the rule.
