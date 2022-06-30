Enter to Win a Getaway for the Guys this month!

Here's A Getaway for the Guys!
Following on the heels of the popular Girl's Getaway earlier this Spring, the Franklin County TDC has put together a great getaway for four bros that features lodging and golf at the St. James Bay Golf Resort east of Carrabelle, an offshore fishing charter, lots of great food and libations at local pubs. CLICK HERE for a chance to win a guy's getaway to Florida's Forgotten Coast and spend some time with the pals in one of Florida's best outdoor destinations.
Adopt a Sea Turtle Nest This Summer
July is sea turtle nesting season on St. George Island and other beaches throughout Franklin County. Local volunteer turtlers have been walking the beach since May to find, mark, and protect turtle nests. This summer you can also help by adopting a sea turtle nest through the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve. Your contribution helps the Friends of the Reserve meet the current needs of our sea turtle program which conducts daily beach patrols for nest monitoring, evaluations on hatch success, and provides care for hatchlings until they can be released. Click here to learn more.
Do No Harm Please!
Franklin County has a Leave No Trace Ordinance that requires chairs, umbrellas, and equipment to be removed nightly from the public beaches in order to help mama turtles easily navigate the beaches to nest and allow hatchlings a clear path to the water from their nests in the dunes. Personal items such as tents, chairs, toys, umbrellas, and coolers must be removed from the public beaches between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Also, be sure to fill in any holes; sea turtles can fall in holes left on the beach and become stranded and die.
Tips for Night Beach Walks During Sea Turtle Nesting Season
Here are simple tips for making your night beach walk fun and safe for you and the nesting sea turtles. If you take a flash light, make sure it has infrared LED bulbs that emits long wavelengths that do not disturb the sea turtles. (The SGI lighthouse gift shop and the Reserve Nature Center sell the turtle safe flashlight.) If you see a nesting female on the beach, give her plenty of room to find a place to nest. Do not shine a light at her or take photos with a flash. Remain quiet and out of her sight. If disturbed she may abandon her nest and return to sea. Also, do not disturb the tracks or the nest that she leaves. Sea turtle program volunteers use the tracks to locate the nest and protect it from predators, and to collect important information. If you are lucky enough to witness a sea turtle on land, enjoy the experience from a distance and cherish the memory for life! Learn more about our turtles here.
July Farmers and Artisans Markets
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its July events on Saturday July 9 and July 23 from 9 am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market features fresh vegetables, micro greens, coffee, gourmet goodies and more. Held most Wednesdays from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, July 2 and again on July 16 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle Beach. The Market will feature vendors from the community with locally made goods, fresh roasted coffee, veggies, plants, art, baked goods, photography, craft items, and unique maritime items in the Lighthouse Gift Shop.
Peace, Quiet & Relaxation on Florida’s Forgotten Coast - Español
What makes Florida’s Forgotten Coast so unique? It’s what we don’t have! Here you’ll find a Español version of why our slow-paced vacation destination is perfect for those looking for peace, quiet, and relaxation.
FSU Coastal and Marine Lab Hosts Workshops and Tours
Looking for summer fun for the whole family? Check out the Evening at the Edge of the Sea Workshops at the FSU Marine and Coastal Lab. Each workshop at the lab, located east of Carrabelle, includes a walk along the tidal flats with marine lab staff to learn about the fascinating marine creatures. $15 per workshop. Also, starting July 1st, the lab will host free public tours each Friday from 11 am - 4 pm. Learn about current research initiatives, meet the staff and more.
We want to see your Forgotten Coast memories! Tag us #FORGOTTENCOAST for a chance to be featured in our promotions.
Independence Day Celebrations Planned
From Alligator Point to Apalachicola, almost every community is planning Independence Day festivities.
Eastpoint - July 1
Come enjoy fireworks over the Bay at the inaugural Freedom Festival, hosted by the Eastpoint Civic Association. Fireworks will begin at dark-thirty on Friday, July 1.
Carrabelle - July 2
Carrabelle will host its annual fireworks extravaganza on Saturday, July 2 along the Carrabelle Waterfront at dark-thirty.
Apalachicola - July 3
In Apalachicola, the Apalachicola Main Street group presents Apalachicola’s Independence Eve Celebration on Sunday July 3 featuring all-American food vendors, parade, veterans’ tribute, music and fireworks.
St. George Island - July 4
On St. George Island, everyone is welcome to join in the annual July 4th celebration. Stick around all day and enjoy festivities and fireworks on the beach behind the Blue Parrot Oceanfront Cafe about dark-thirty.
Carrabelle Library
July 2 - Marble Mugs
July 14 - Recycled Tee Shirt Bags
July 19 - Hermit Crab Hangout
July 28 - Mermaid Sugar Scrub
Apalachicola's Margaret Key Public Library will also host a variety of programs for kids this summer. Visit apalachicolalibrary.com for a list of activities. Some featured events include the Bring Me a Book Franklin's weekly reading program and Music Mondays for kids.
Reading Program
July 5 – Rainbow Fish
July 12 – Everyone Loves Cupcake
July 19 - Seashells by the Seashore
July 26 – Happy to be Happy
Music Mondays For Kids
July 11 – Papa Dean Newman
July 18 – Susan David
July 25 – Carol Harris & Randy Mims
Franklin County Tourist Development Council • 731 Hwy. 98, Eastpoint, FL 32329 • 866-914-2068
No comments:
Post a Comment