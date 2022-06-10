Florida-grown hops, money-saving tips, and more UF/IFAS news

Brewers savor the candy flavor of some Florida-grown hops
The flavor, aroma, yield and more are all critical pieces of the puzzle as UF/IFAS researchers at the Gulf Coast Research and Education Center try to meet the growing needs of the craft beer market. Download here > Contact >
Find Your Frugal: Tips to help you save on hurricane preparedness expenses
This new series will address the rising costs of essentials and expert tips to counterbalance the price pains. Our first iteration is timely for hurricane season. Download here > Contact >
Florida's next commodity: Tea?
Researchers are investigating tea plants for potential commercial production. Their two-year field trial put the plants through the wringer, weather-wise: frosts, heat, and even a hurricane remnant. Download here > Video > Contact >
New funds enhance UF/IFAS work in nutrient application rate research, AI, more
The $8.8 million slated for research on nutrient application rates will start by revisiting current recommendations for citrus, corn, green beans, tomatoes and potatoes, with the plan to add more crops in future years. Contact >
June 25: Join UF/IFAS to support conservation of imperiled crocodile species
The 22nd Summer CrocFest is noon to 8:30 p.m. at Everglades Alligator Farm, 40351 SW 192nd Ave., in Homestead. Tickets, $10 for children and $30 for adults, are available now. Contact >
|
More from UF/IFAS Communications
Our blogs share knowledge: Exploration Gardens at UF/IFAS Extension Orange County
Take a photo tour of the office's demonstration garden. It's open to visitors, but those farther away may still find inspiration in agent Tia Silvasy's thorough explanations of Florida-Friendly Landscaping practices! Contact us for more >
Video stories: Watermelon research
Summertime is watermelon season, and UF/IFAS research keeps this $100 million industry growing. Contact for downloadable content >
|
No comments:
Post a Comment