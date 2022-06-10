Friday, June 10, 2022

Florida-grown hops, money-saving tips, and more UF/IFAS news

 For the week beginning 06/06/2022 
 

Timely News: The first scallop season in the state begins June 15. UF/IFAS Extension agents are your source for best practicescleaning them, and more scallop-related expertise to inform your audience.
Brewers savor the candy flavor of some Florida-grown hops

The flavor, aroma, yield and more are all critical pieces of the puzzle as UF/IFAS researchers at the Gulf Coast Research and Education Center try to meet the growing needs of the craft beer market.

Find Your Frugal: Tips to help you save on hurricane preparedness expenses

This new series will address the rising costs of essentials and expert tips to counterbalance the price pains. Our first iteration is timely for hurricane season.

Florida's next commodity: Tea?

Researchers are investigating tea plants for potential commercial production. Their two-year field trial put the plants through the wringer, weather-wise: frosts, heat, and even a hurricane remnant.

New funds enhance UF/IFAS work in nutrient application rate research, AI, more

The $8.8 million slated for research on nutrient application rates will start by revisiting current recommendations for citrus, corn, green beans, tomatoes and potatoes, with the plan to add more crops in future years.

June 25: Join UF/IFAS to support conservation of imperiled crocodile species

The 22nd Summer CrocFest is noon to 8:30 p.m. at Everglades Alligator Farm, 40351 SW 192nd Ave., in Homestead. Tickets, $10 for children and $30 for adults, are available now.

 

Our blogs share knowledge: Exploration Gardens at UF/IFAS Extension Orange County

Take a photo tour of the office's demonstration garden. It's open to visitors, but those farther away may still find inspiration in agent Tia Silvasy's thorough explanations of Florida-Friendly Landscaping practices!

Video stories: Watermelon research

Summertime is watermelon season, and UF/IFAS research keeps this $100 million industry growing.

 
 
 
