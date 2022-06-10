If you would like the training
you need to help in the community after a disaster, the Franklin County CERT
team is looking for you.
C. E. R. T. stands for Community Emergency
Response Team.
It is a training program that prepares you to help yourself,
your family, and your neighbors in event of disasters like hurricanes or
Tornadoes or even if you are the first person at the scene of an accident.
CERT training also includes basic search and
rescue and basic triage to help emergency responders.
You can find our more details and get signed up by
contacting Pamela at 850-653-8977 or look for the Franklin County CERT Facebook
page.
https://www.facebook.com/FranklinCERT/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment