The Blue Parrot will hold
its annual test of mullet aerodynamics on Saturday.
The 30th
annual Mullet toss takes place on the public beach in front of the Blue Parrot
Oceanfront Café on St. George Island.
There are men’s, women’s,
and children’s divisions.
There is a $30.00 entry
fee for adults and 20-dollar fee for kids and for that you get a unique Mullet
Toss T Shirt, and 2 mullets to throw.
The money helps out the
Franklin's Promise Coalition.
There are prizes awarded
for the longest throws in each division – first place is 200 dollars for adults
while kids can win bikes, fishing poles an tackle boxes.
If you want to take part,
be on the beach in front of the Blue Parrot at 10:00 AM to register.
The competition will
begin at 11.
If you can't make the competition but
still want to watch, the Blue Parrot has a beachcam you can see at
www.blueparrotsgi.com.
